After a year in the shadows, Brisbane’s Randy Thrill$ is back with a vengeance.

His new single “L0W”—dropping Feb. 26th—isn’t just a return, it’s a statement. A loud, brash, unapologetic anthem for the grinders, the risk-takers, and the ones who refuse to play it safe. This track is gritty, raw, and bursting with the kind of energy that makes you sit up and take notice.

Following up his last album PUNK OF LUV, “L0W” sees Randy operating at full power, channelling his signature punk-star attitude into a beat-heavy, no-filter flex track that feels like the sonic equivalent of lighting a match in a room full of gasoline.

His raspy, high-energy delivery meets pulsating production in a way that bridges the gap between the underground and mainstream, blending melodic hip-hop, punk, and straight-up rap swagger.

“This track marks my return after a relatively long hiatus. I’m back, unapologetic, and on top of the game,” says Randy. “‘L0W’ is for the real ones who feel the energy and know what it takes to rise. It’s raw, it’s confident, and it’s me—completely unfiltered and ready for whatever comes next.”

And he’s got the credentials to back it up. A 2025 Queensland Music Awards nominee for Best Hip-Hop, Randy has been carving his own lane since 2016, moving from bedroom recordings to playlist placements, festival stages, and a reputation as one of Australia’s most dynamic genre-blurring artists. Whether it’s the high-octane “ROCK N ROLL”, the genre-defying “Walked Away”, or past projects like ‘RCKSTR’ and ‘Unorthodox Randolph Music’, Randy has never been afraid to push boundaries.

But “L0W” isn’t just about proving a point—it’s about making sure people feel it. The track’s heavy basslines, infectious hooks, and don’t-give-a-fuck energy position it as one of the hardest-hitting releases of 2025 so far. This isn’t just a return—it’s a warning shot.