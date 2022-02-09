The largest DOJ seizure in the organization’s history of $4.5 billion in Bitcoin was just carried out against comedic rapper RAZZLEKHAN.

Heather Morgan is not someone opposed to giving herself titles— Crocodile of Wallstreet, RAZZLEKHAN, “irreverent comedic rapper’, and now one more has been added to the list that wasn’t given by her: target of the largest seizure in the DOJ’s history. RAZZLEKHAN didn’t give herself the moniker of ‘rapper’ lightly, with the music videos she put out, some may consider her to be among the pantheon of those who call themselves ‘rap gods‘.

This “rapper” with an alias of RAZZLEKHAN aka Heather Morgan was charged today in NYC, with being part of money laundering scheme that involved Billions worth of Bitcoin. I believe she should have already been in prison for life for whatever this is. pic.twitter.com/CwHVH4kf7y — Letting Go (@ProvideContext) February 8, 2022

Morgan was not alone in her Bitcoin heist, the second perpetrator was her husband, Ilya Lichtenstein, cited by this Federal criminal complaint:

“2. The facts and information contained in this Affidavit are based on my personal knowledge and observations, information provided to me by others, and a review of documents and records. This Affidavit does not contain each and every fact known to the Government. It contains only those facts I believe are sufficient to support a finding of probable cause that ILYA “DUTCH” LICHTENSTEIN, a citizen of Russia and the United States, and his wife, HEATHER MORGAN, a citizen of the United States, committed the following offenses: Money Laundering Conspiracy, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1956(h); and Conspiracy to Defraud the United States, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371.”

Love Eminem? Get the latest Eminem news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Law enforcement was able to seize the 119,754 Bitcoin left in the wallet because Lichtenstein allegedly uploaded a list to a cloud storage and email provider that contained addresses for the wallet that Binfinex’s funds were dumped into, along with the private keys to access them. The report continues to detail how the theft was committed.

“4. In or around August 2016, a hacker breached Victim VCE’s security systems and infiltrated its infrastructure. While inside Victim VCE’s network, the hacker was able to initiate over 2,000 unauthorized BTC transactions, in which approximately 119,754 BTC was transferred from Victim VCE’s wallets4 to an outside wallet (Wallet 1CGA4s5 ). At the time of the breach, 119,754 BTC was valued at approximately $71 million. Due to the increase in the value of BTC since the breach, the stolen funds are valued at over $4.5 billion as of February 2022.”