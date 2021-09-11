Just when you thought you had seen it all, Mexican rapper Dan Sur has had gold chains surgically implanted into his scalp.

Yep, the 23-year-old has claimed that he is the “first rapper in human history” to have undergone a procedure to turn gold chains into his “hair”.

Over on TikTok, where Sur boasts a cool 1.9 million followers, he explained that he “wanted to do something different” instead of simply dyeing his hair.

“I hope not everyone copies me now,” he added (as translated by news.com.au).

In another video, he revealed that the surgery, which he underwent in April, involved having a “hook that is implanted in my head and that hook has hooks and they are all hooked in my skull, under my skin.”

“This is my hair. Golden hair. The first rapper to have gold hair implanted in human history,” he said.

Since Sur’s, ah, unusual look went viral, speculation has been rife that he was inspired by fellow rapper Lil Uzi Vert, who claims to have spent USD $24 million to have a pink diamond embedded in his forehead earlier this year.

However, the makeover was met with tragedy when a fan ripped the diamond out of Vert’s face at the Rolling Loud festival in July.

Ultimately, he was able to jump into the crowd and retrieve it, but it remains to be seen whether he will attempt to have it reattached to his face.

Check out Dan Sur showing off his dazzling gold chains hairdo: