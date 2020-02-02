The rapper’s comments follow on from Diddy’s headline-making speech at a Grammys gala.

Mase has aired his thoughts about hip-hop icon and Bad Boy Records chief Diddy publicly, throwing the spotlight back onto artist exploitation in the music industry in the wake of this year’s Grammys.

Prompted to speak up after Diddy himself called out the Recording Academy for not respecting the categories of R&B and Rap music, and a general lack of diversity at the Grammys, Mase put Diddy on blast.

“Before we ask of other ethnicities to do us right we should do us as black people better. Especially the creators.” he wrote on Instagram.

“I heard u loud and clear when u said that u are now for the artist and to that my response is if u want to see change you can make a change today by starting with yourself.”

Mase then went on to detail how Diddy’s past business practices during their time working together, including being paid only $20k for his publishing rights.

Mase, who was signed to Bad Boy/Atlantic Records from 1996-2012, enjoyed successes through the 1990s and early 2000s off the back of his debut album Harlem World (released in 1997).

A Grammy nominated artist himself, Mase has been making music consistently since being released from Bad Boy Records, with his last album Don’t Need Security dropping in 2018.

Watch: Mase – ‘Feel So Good’