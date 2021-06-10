A rapper who survived a mass shooting outside a concert in Hileah, Florida on Sunday, May 30th died days after in car crash.

The local rapper, Christopher “Tigoose” Ozuna, was driving an Infiniti G37 that fatally crashed into oncoming traffic on Friday, June 4th. The Infiniti collided with an SUV carrying a pregnant mother and six children — the vehicle burst into flames and all passengers were taken to the Ryder Trauma Centre in stable condition. Ozuna and a passenger, 18-year-old Jeremiah Rollins, both died at the scene.

Ozuna was driving on the wrong side of the road after changing lanes, causing the collision. Relatives believe that a third car may have been pursuing Ozuna, citing a surveillance video they claim to have witnessed of a third car fleeing the scene. It is unclear whether the car had any connection to the local shooting at a music venue four days prior.

Ozuna was set to perform at a concert at El Mula Banquet Hall in Hialeah, Florida on Sunday, May 30th. The concert was cancelled after gunmen opened fire in the parking lot, wounding 20 and killing 2.

Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez III confirmed that concert attendees were standing outside the venue when a white Nissan Pathfinder drove into the car park. Three unnamed individuals reportedly stepped out of the car armed with handguns and assault rifles and opened fire into the crowd.

According to the reports, the suspects “began shooting indiscriminately into the crowd.” Upon inspecting the crime scene police found hundreds of bullet cases. Investigators have not identified any suspects or motives behind the killings. In a press conference, Ramirez said that the shooting was “definitely not random.”

Police are yet to confirm whether the victim involved in the accident was Ozuna, but his father told local reporters “I know it’s my son. My son wouldn’t be away from home this long.”

“Everyone else got hit but him,” his father continued. “To me, it’s like final destination. It ain’t happened that day but something happened to him another day.”