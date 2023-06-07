English pop/R&B star RAYE is coming to Australia.

The singer-songwriter will embark on her debut headline Australian performances in February of next year, as part of her mammoth world tour across the UK, US and Europe (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 9th at 10am local time. The pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 7th at 10am local time (sign up here).

RAYE’s Australian debut will follow a busy period of touring for the Londoner, with the artist having supported Lewis Capaldi, Kali Uchis, SZA and more.

RAYE is touring in support of her huge debut album, My 21st Century Blues, which was released independently earlier this year. And despite being released independently, the album reached number two on the UK Albums Chart.

My 21st Century Blues contained the seismic hit single “Escapism”, a collaboration with 070 Shake that topped the charts in her home country and was certified 2x platinum in Australia. The no holds barred anthem told a story of self-medication with drink, drugs, and sex after heartbreak.

In support of her global tour announcement, RAYE shared an official music video for another album single, “Flip a Switch”, a song that finds her linking sweetly with acclaimed rapper Coi Leray. You can watch the exciting clip, directed by Otis Dominique, below.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer or the Pop Observer.

RAYE 2023 Australian Tour

Presented by Handsome Tours + Laneway Presents

Supported by triple j

Pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 7th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 9th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via rayeofficial.com

February 1st

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

February 7th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.