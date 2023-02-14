American singer and songwriter SZA is making headlines once again. This time, she’s celebrating a personal milestone: being weed-free for a year.

In a tweet, the acclaimed artist shared the news with her followers, revealing that it’s been 365 days since she last smoked a joint. SZA went on to say that it’s not just about the substance, but it’s also a victory for her self-control and personal growth.

“Today officially makes a year + I haven’t smoked weed. don’t miss it at all .. never thought I’d say that.”

The ‘Kill Bill’ singer followed up the tweet with another one telling her followers that she’d gained weight since quitting the drug.

“Lmao that sober weight gain is a b***h tho. I’m on it !! One task at a time. (sic)” She wrote.

Back in 2021, the artists dropped a video clip for her song ‘Good Days’ which was basically a five-minute tribute to psychedelic mushrooms.

The enchanting trip clip begins with a close up of a handful of mushrooms on a notebook and then snaps to a video of some mushroom statues. It then pans to show the above mentioned mushroom notebook with SZA seemingly passed out alongside it.

Love Electronic? Get the latest Electronic news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The colourful clip continues its Alice in Wonderland-esque theme by featuring the hip hop artist singing amidst a field of mushroom sculptures.

The controversial clip doesn’t come as much of a surprise considering SZA has been very vocal about her use of hallucinogens. In an interview with Billboard in 2017, the singer credited beating a writer’s block while writing her album Ctrl, by reflecting a mushroom trip she experienced.

“I heard everything singing to me, from the grass and flowers to the little leaves,” she told Billboard. “I was tripped out, crying. It removed that fear barrier. The next day, I felt free — I couldn’t fail.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

The writer used AI tools to publish part of this article. The Brag Media relies on journalists to fact check & edit all articles regardless of any AI tools used.