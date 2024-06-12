Indie icons Real Estate are returning to Australia for the first time since 2017.

The popular indie-pop band will play shows in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this November on their first Australian tour since 2017 (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, June 20th at 9am AEST. The early bird pre-sale begins on Tuesday, June 18th at 9am AEST.

Real Estate are celebrating 15 years as a band on the road, but they’re also touring in support of their most recent album, Daniel, which received positive reviews from critics.

“Nostalgia has always been at the heart of Real Estate’s clean, jangly sound, recalling both the days of ’80s college radio and ’90s alt-rock for the musical equivalent of a phone call from a friend you haven’t heard from in ages. Daniel, their sixth album, feels especially so… Some say you can’t go home again but Real Estate make the trip seem effortless,” wrote Brooklyn Vegan.

“The Brooklyn-via-New Jersey band’s sixth album shows traces of kaleidoscopic optimism,” wrote Paste, adding that “the group has gotten better at keeping the subtlety of their music, and their lyrical sentiments, from straying over the line into dull.”

Their live shows, meanwhile, have been described by 303 Mag as “a unique yet alluring experience that feels timeless.”

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Formed in 2009 in New Jersey, Real Estate have risen to become one of the most enduring indie-pop bands of their generation. Over acclaimed albums such as Days, Atlas, and The Main Thing, they’ve earned acclaim from publications including Pitchfork, and appeared at notable festivals such as Coachella, Primavera, and Pitchfork Music Festival.

Real Estate 2024 Australian Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Tuesday, June 18th (9am AEST)

General sale begins Thursday, June 20th (9am AEST)

Tickets available via destroyalllines.com

Friday, November 15th

Prince Bandroom, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 16th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, November 17th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD