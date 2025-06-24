Following the announce of her Spilt Milk sideshows last month, Rebecca Black has expanded her Australian tour.

Her previously announced Melbourne show has now been upgraded to The Forum, and a new Brisbane show has also been added to the tour.

Black will perform at The Triffid in Brisbane on Thursday, December 4th, at Metro Theatre in Sydney on Tuesday, December 9th and now at The Forum in Melbourne on Thursday, December 11th.

Black has spent 2025 on a massive headline tour, supporting Katy Perry on her ‘Lifetimes Tour’ across the US, and joining the lineups of festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and multiple Pride festivals.

Tickets for the upgraded Melbourne show go on sale on Wednesday, June 25th at 9am. Tickets for the new Brisbane show go on sale on Thursday, June 26th at 10am.

The Mastercard pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 25 at 9am and ends on Thursday, June 26 at 9am. Preferred ticket access will also be available from Thursday, June 26 at 10am. For more information, visit priceless.com/music.

My Live Nation members can access pre-sale tickets for the Brisbane show from Wednesday, June 25 at 9am until Thursday, June 26 at 9am.

For complete tour and ticket information, visit livenation.com.au

Rebecca Black Australian Sideshows 2025

Also performing at Split Milk 2025

Thursday, December 4th

The Triffid, Brisbane

Tuesday, December 9th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, December 11th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC