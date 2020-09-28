The Buckleys’ debut album was produced and engineered by a multi Grammy Award winner (Chad Carlson), it’s already produced four Top 10 Australian Country Airplay singles, and had global playlist nods across Spotify, Apple Music, VEVO and Radio Disney Country.

The Buckleys are ticking all the boxes of late. The Byron Bay sibling trio have been delivering contemporary Americana-flecked country pop since 2011 and with their debut record Daydream, they’re leading the resurgence of young Country music into the mainstream.

The album was co-written with a stellar lineup of heavyweights like Emily Shackleton (Carly Peace), JT Harding (Blake Shelton, Keith Urban), Marty Dodson (Kenny Chesney) and Jennifer Hanson (Billy Currington).

The praise for Daydream is already coming in thick and fast.

American Songwriter said, “Every so often, something special comes along. Something so cool and authentic that the world has no choice but to sit up and take notice. The Buckleys are that special something.”

Meanwhile The Honey Pop called the record: “a blend of Country, Pop, Indie and Americana with a sprinkle of Fleetwood Mac…” Check out The Buckley’s album below, then read about why the staff here at Tone Deaf love it so much.

Listen to The Buckleys’ album Daydream:

“Ask anyone, and they’ll agree it’s rare to see a debut album that sounds like it could be the next big thing in the artist’s chosen genre, but frankly, it’s just as rare to find a group like The Buckleys.

“Comprising the three eponymous Buckley siblings, the trio have combined their talents into creating an impressive record which feels equal parts intimate and boisterous, with a sound that feels custom-made to see them take on the US country scene thanks to their eclectic fusion of the genre, along with pop, indie, and Americana. An impressive release, but an even more impressive debut, Daydream proves that The Buckleys are on the right path.”

– Tyler Jenke

“Debut albums are a tricky thing to nail but it seems like The Buckleys have managed to navigate that treacherous hurdle in their burgeoning career.

“Taking influence from country, indie, and a healthy dash of Americana to create something they call “Hippie Country,” the trio (who happen to also be siblings) have crafted something that’s familiar sounding yet refreshing with Daydream.”

– Alexander Pan