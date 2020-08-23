Jack Sherman, who briefly served as the guitarist for Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 64 years of age.

The band revealed Sherman’s passing on social media, but no further details were disclosed.

“We of the RHCP family would like to wish Jack Sherman smooth sailing into the worlds beyond, for he has passed,” they wrote.

“Jack played on our debut album as well as our first tour of the USA.

“He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform.”

He was a unique dude and we thank him for all times good, bad and in between. Peace on the boogie platform. — Red Hot ChiliPeppers (@ChiliPeppers) August 22, 2020

Sherman was the second guitarist to play with Red Hot Chili Peppers, and featured on their self-titled debut album.

The Chilis formed in January 1983 under the moniker Tony Flow and the Miraculously Majestic Masters of Mayhem.

The original lineup was Anthony Kiedis, Hillel Slovak, Flea and Jack Irons, and by the end of that year, they had changed their name to what it is today.

But later that year, Slovak and Irons departed when their other band, What Is This?, landed a record deal. That’s when Sherman replaced Slovak on guitar.

After touring with the band following the release of the album, Sherman was fired from the band after Slovak expressed a desire to return.

Sherman also co-wrote much of the Chilis’ second album Freaky Styley, and contributed backing vocals to their 1989 record Mother’s Milk.

Later in his career, he worked on Bob Dylan’s Knocked Out Loaded, and collaborated with Undertones’ Feargal Sharkey and the US singer-songwriter Peter Case.

When Red Hot Chili Peppers were inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall of Fame in 2012, Sherman was publicly annoyed at his and Dave Navarro’s exclusion.

“It’s really painful to see all this celebrating going on and be excluded,” he said at the time.

“I’m not claiming that I’ve brought anything other to the band… but to have soldiered on under arduous conditions to try to make the thing work, and I think that’s what you do in a job, looking back. And that’s been dishonored. I’m being dishonored, and it sucks.”

The band’s wheel of guitarists continues to spin to this day, with John Frusciante recently beginning his third stint with the band, replacing Josh Klinghoffer.

Check out ‘True Men Don’t Kill Coyotes’ by Red Hot Chili Peppers: