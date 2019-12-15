There’s huge news in the world of rock music today, with the Red Hot Chili Peppers announcing the return of longtime guitarist John Frusciante.

Back in 1988, an 18-year-old guitarist named John Frusciante joined Los Angeles rock band the Red Hot Chili Peppers for the recording of their fourth album, Mother’s Milk.

Recruited by the band following the death of Hillel Slovak, Frusciante’s influence helped to turn the band into a household name, and by 1991, Blood Sugar Sex Magik had seen them top charts around the world and become a defining act of the era.

Fed up with the group’s fame and battling numerous addiction issues, Frusciante announced his departure from the group in 1992, being replaced by Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro for their One Hot Minute album in 1994.

While this record was a commercial success, it lacked the critical favour of its predecessors, and the return of Frusciante for 1999’s Californication helped turn that album into another classic.

However, following a few more albums with the band, Frusciante again announced his departure from the band in 2009, this time to focus on his solo career. Now, it appears that he’s back with the iconic outfit once again.

Check out the band’s latest announcement:

Taking to Instagram this morning, the Red Hot Chili Peppers revealed that there’s set to be a lineup shift, with Josh Klinghoffer set to depart the band.

“The Red Hot Chili Peppers announce that we are parting ways with our guitarist of the past ten years, Josh Klinghoffer,” they explained. “Josh is a beautiful musician who we respect and love.

“We are deeply grateful for our time with him, and the countless gifts he shared with us.”

However, they weren’t quite done yet, announcing the return of a prodigal son along the way.

“We also announce, with great excitement and full hearts, that John Frusciante is rejoining our group.”

Josh Klinghoffer’s presence with the group resulted in the recording of two studio albums, 2011’s I’m With You and 2016’s The Getaway, and saw him become the youngest-ever living inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

In recent months though, Klinghoffer revealed yet another new project as he continued to tour and perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

At this stage, neither Klinghoffer nor Frusciante have commented publicly on the new lineup of the band, though there’s no denying that there are exciting times ahead for fans of the group’s classic era.

Check out ‘Under The Bridge’ by the Red Hot Chili Peppers: