The Red Hot Summer Tour has announced a second leg for its much-anticipated 2021 tour so other states don’t miss out.

We already brought you the exciting news that the Red Hot Summer Tour was returning in 2021. Now they’ve added a second leg to its 2021 run to meet demand, with more shows added to the second half of the year.

Three of the shows in the first leg of the tour sold out in the first week, highlighting just how much people have missed live music.

The second leg will kick off in Victoria at Mornington Racecourse in October. Those lucky enough to be in New South Wales will have four dates to choose from, while there will be a date for Canberra music fans, before one final 2021 show in Bendigo, Victoria, in November.

The all-star lineup is seriously stacked, with the likes of Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Diesel, and Jon Stevens all set to perform.

Promoter Duana McDonald says fans in VIC, NSW, and ACT have been flooding social media with queries on when dates will be announced for them. “We have been blown away by the support for the 2021 Red Hot Summer Tour,” he says.

“Since we announced the first run, we have been contacted daily about when fans in other states will have a chance to attend the festival.

We were working on dates for Victoria, New South Wales, and the ACT from the very start, however we needed to make sure we worked well in-line with Government restrictions to provide the festival in a COVID-safe way. We are stoked to be able to announce these shows for our long-time supporters in those areas.”

With such a stellar lineup of Australian rock music royalty and with that festival spirit being so keenly missed, you’ll have to be fast to secure your ticket to one of the dates.

Tickets for the COVID-safe shows go on sale this Thursday, December 3rd. Tickets are only available through Ticketmaster.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2021

Jimmy Barnes

Hoodoo Gurus

Jon Stevens

Diesel

Vika & Linda

Chris Cheney

Saturday, October 16th, 2021

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington, VIC

Saturday, October 23rd, 2021

Roche Estate, Pokolbin, NSW

Sunday, October 24th, 2021

Mount Penang Parkland, Kariong, NSW

Saturday, October 30th, 2021

Berry Showgrounds, Berry, NSW

Sunday, October 31st, 2021

Patrick White Lawns, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, November 6th, 2021

Westport Park, Port MacQuarie, NSW

Saturday, November 13th, 2021

Bendigo Jockey Club, Bendigo, VIC