The Red Hot Summer Tour has just announced its lineup for 2021 and boy, are we glad that live music is back.

Having had to postpone several of its 2020 shows, the festival is more than making up for lost time with its stellar lineup of Aussie talent.

Jimmy Barnes, Hoodoo Gurus, Jon Stevens, Diesel, Vika & Linda and Chris Cheney are all set to headline eight shows across Tasmania, South Australia, Western Australia and Queensland.

In a statement, promotor Duane McDonald revealed that the tour will be presented in a COVID-safe manner, with safety as their “first priority.”

We were disappointed to cancel much of the 2020 tour, but safety was, and always is, our first priority,” said McDonald.

“We continue to work with governments and stakeholders to make sure that we can continue the Red Hot Summer Tour in 2021, and to ensure that all the shows are delivered in a COVID-safe way.”

McDonald also said that organisers are “looking forward” to announcing more tour dates, including in Victoria and New South Wales, once restrictions permit.

It seems the tour couldn’t have come at a better time for Barnes, who recently released a new single and non-fiction book, both titled ‘Killing Time’.

Speaking ahead of the tour, Barnes revealed the coronavirus pandemic has led to his longest gap between tours since he joined Cold Chisel as a teenager.

“It’s time to stop playing songs in my house and start heading back out on the road,” he said, “I’m fired up and ready to go!”

Meanwhile, Hoodoo Gurus are set to drop a new album in 2021, in celebration of their 40th anniversary as a group.

“We’re really excited to finally get out and play some concerts after so many months of being cooped up at home,” said lead singer Dave Faulkner.

“As George Harrison said in his song, ‘Here Comes The Sun’, ‘little darling, it’s been a long, cold, lonely winter’. It certainly has, but summer’s coming and we can promise you that when Hoodoo Gurus get back on stage, we’re going to be red hot. Look out!”

Tickets to the 2021 Red Hot Summer Tour go on sale through Ticketmaster from 9am AEST on Thursday, November 12th.

Be sure to get in quick, because there will no doubt be thousands of music fans champing at the bit to experience a live gig again, let alone one with such an iconic lineup.

Red Hot Summer Tour 2021

Jimmy Barnes

Hoodoo Gurus

Jon Stevens

Diesel

Vika & Linda

Chris Cheney

Saturday, March 13th, 2021

Country Club, Lanceston, TAS

Sunday, March 14th, 2021

Royal Tasmanian Botanical Gardens, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, March 27th, 2021

Mary Ann Reserve, Mannum, SA

Sunday, March 28th, 2021

Seppeltsfield, Barossa, SA

Saturday, April 10th, 2021

Sandalford Estate, Swan Valley, WA

Saturday, May 1st, 2021

Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island, QLD

Sunday, May 2nd, 2021

Queens Park – Frogs Hollow, Toowoomba, QLD

Sunday, May 9th, 2021

Harrigans Drift Inn, Jacobs Well, QLD

