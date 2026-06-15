Australian music heavyweights Australian Crawl and Men At Work are set to headline the 2026 ‘Red Hot Summer Tour’, bringing a lineup packed with beloved local acts to audiences nationwide.

The veteran Australian rock outfits will share a stage for the first time, marking the first occasion in over 40 years that original members James Reyne, Simon Binks, and David Reyne have performed together as part of an Australian Crawl celebration.

Announced today, the travelling festival will hit ten locations across Australia throughout October and November, bringing together a lineup stacked with homegrown favourites including Men At Work, Birds of Tokyo, Vika & Linda, Eskimo Joe, Boom Crash Opera, and Ella Hooper.

It will kick off in Toowoomba on October 17th before travelling through Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, Western Australia, and South Australia (see full dates below).

General on sale tickets will be available from 9am on Thursday, June 25th following a Telstra presale from 9am on Monday, June 22nd, and a tour presale from 10am on Tuesday, June 23rd. All times are local.

Australian Crawl’s appearance is set to be one of the tour’s biggest drawcards. While the band’s original run lasted less than a decade between 1978 and 1986, songs such as “Reckless”, “The Boys Light Up”, and “Beautiful People” helped cement their place in Australian rock history.

Reflecting on the band’s unlikely journey, James Reyne said: “We ran our own shows on the Pen and a following grew. One can only shake one’s head at the sometimes wonderful inventions of folly in all its guises and forms for the trip was a blast; such fun and high spirits were had that upon return we decided we should perhaps give this thing a year, before we returned to our studies; just to see what happens. What a ride.”

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Drummer David Reyne added: “Back in 1979, a bunch of us from the beaches of the Mornington Peninsula twanged some guitars, banged some drums, blended together some tunes and played a gig or two for the local board riders’ club,” he said. “Australian Crawl was born. What a delight it will be to do it all again with those of us from the original gang who haven’t yet propped permanently at Heaven’s Bar.”

Joining them atop the bill are Men At Work, whose catalogue includes enduring classics such as “Down Under”, “Who Can It Be Now?”, and “Overkill”. Frontman Colin Hay, who continues to perform under the Men At Work banner alongside a band of Los Angeles-based musicians, said returning to Australia for the tour carries special significance.

“My favourite Men At Work tour was the summer of 1981, when our stars were in ascension, and we hugged the coast of eastern Australia, and the west from memory,” Hay said. “I very much look forward to returning, 45 years on, to join the Red Hot Summer Tour 2026, to share the stage with old friends and new, and play those songs again, for all those who want to hear them!”

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

AUSTRALIAN CRAWL’S ‘RED HOT SUMMER TOUR’ 2026

Saturday, October 17th

Queens Park, Toowoomba QLD

Sunday, October 18th

Sandstone Point Hotel, Sandstone Point QLD

Saturday, October 24th

Berry Showground, Berry NSW

Sunday, October 25th

Keirle Park, Manly NSW

Saturday, October 31st

Roche Estate, Hunter Valley NSW

Sunday, November 1st

Coolangatta Beach, Coolangatta QLD

Saturday, November 7th

Victoria Park, Ballarat VIC

Sunday, November 8th

Mornington Racecourse, Mornington VIC

Saturday, November 14th

Sandalford Wines, Swan Valley WA

Sunday, November 15th

Glenelg Beach, Glenelg SA