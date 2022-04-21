Is your favourite Metallica album Kill ‘Em All? Congratulations, you are now permanently banned from Reddit.

Here’s something not a lot of people know: your favourite Metallica album could get you permanently banned from Reddit. Turns out, Reddit permanently bans users for saying that their favourite Metallica album is Kill ‘Em All.

The ban was first brought to attention by a Reddit user, who posted a video containing screenshots from the website and Reddit’s censorship laws. From what it looks like, the album’s title is in violation of Reddit’s content policy, which bans threats of violence.

According to reports, said user was banned after commenting on a post in the Megadeth SubReddit. Citing Metallica’s Kill ‘Em All as their favourite album, the user said: “Kill ‘Em All was definitely what originally brought many people into the metal community. I’d say, from an objective standpoint, it would have to be Kill ‘Em All.”

“You’ve been permanently banned for violating Reddit’s rule against threatening violence in the following content,” says a screenshot in the clip.

“Reddit is a place for creating community and belonging, not threatening or encouraging violence against people or animals. We don’t tolerate any behaviour that encourages, glorifies, incites or calls for violence or physical harm against an individual, groups of people, places or animals.”

Moreover, it looks like appeals to contest the bans of accounts who have cited Metallica’s debut studio album as their favourite have been ignored. However, as of now, fans who commented the name of the album have not had their accounts banned. Some are also using the acronym KEA to refer to the album.

As one user put it: “Guess we’ll just have to call it Metal Up Your Ass after all.”

