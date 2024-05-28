RedHook have announced their biggest Australian headline shows to date.

Sydney’s alternative rock favourites will head to Canberra, Jindabyne, Perth, Melbourne, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney, and Brisbane this August and September (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, May 30th at 9am AEST via the band’s official website.

RedHook will be joined by a trio of special guest acts – Melbourne’s melodic rockers The Beautiful Monument, Newcastle pop-punk outfit Eat Your Heart Out, and Perth’s rising metalcore stars Patient Sixty-Seven.

“It’s been 16 months between Soju shots, but we’re ready for a full send!” RedHook lead singer Emmy Mack says. “We couldn’t be more excited to hit the road with this insanely good lineup (to be honest, I’m very excited for the ladies’ bathroom to be extra crowded on this tour) and hang with all our legendary fans, who are the entire reason we do what we do. See you in the saxophone circle pit!”

RedHook enjoyed a strong year on the road in 2023, supporting legendary rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane’s Addiction and completing their largely sold-out headline tour of Australia. The band then toured the UK and Europe for a third time, before ending the year with an appearance at Spilt Milk alongside the likes of Post Malone and Dom Dolla.

Last year also saw the release of RedHook’s debut album, Postcard From a Living Hell, which peaked at #10 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

RedHook 2024 Australian Tour

With special guests The Beautiful Monument, Eat Your Heart Out & Patient Sixty-Seven

Tickets available vis weareredhook.com

Friday, August 30th

UC Hub, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, August 31st

The Station, Jindabyne, NSW

Thursday, September 5th*

Amplifier, Perth, WA

Friday, September 6th

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 7th

Uni Bar, Adelaide, SA

Thursday, September 12th

King Street, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, September 13th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 14th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

*The Beautiful Monument not appearing