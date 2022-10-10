English bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County has denied the sexual assault allegations surrounding him.

The singer, real name Alexander O’Connor, was charged with sexually assaulting a woman on six separate occasions in London, as reported by The Sun.

O’Connor appeared in a London court yesterday to deny the allegations, pleading not guilty to all six charges against his name. He was released on unconditional bail, with a provisional trial date set for January 3rd, 2023.

O’Connor allegedly assaulted the unnamed woman twice in the city’s West on June 1st and a further four times the following day, including three times at his Notting Hill home.

In a statement provided to Variety, however, a representative for the singer denied the allegations. “Alex is shocked by the allegations, which he denies, and looks forward to clearing his name in court,” the statement read. “He is unable to make any further comment because of the ongoing proceedings.”

One of the biggest bedroom pop artists of the last several years, O’Connor first rose to fame as Rex Orange County for hits like ‘Loving Is Easy’ and ‘Best Friend’. He also gained wider prominence for his work on Tyler, the Creator’s 2017 album Flower Boy. In 2018, he placed second in the prestigious BBC Sound of 2018 poll, behind Norwegian singer Sigrid.

As a solo artist he’s released four studio albums, including this year’s Who Cares?, which reached number five on the U.S. Billboard 200, number two on the ARIA Albums Chart, and hit the top spot in his home country.

The singer was due to bring his album tour to Australia last month for his first run of shows in the country in three years, but it was cancelled due to “unforeseen personal circumstances.” “I am having to spend some time at home this year and I will not be able to continue with touring as planned,” he said in a statement at the time.

