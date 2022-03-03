Acclaimed bedroom pop artist Rex Orange County has announced a huge tour of Australia in 2022.

The Who Cares? Tour will hit Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne, and Perth in September 2022 (full dates below). It will be the singer-songwriter’s first time in Australia in three years.

The tour takes its name from Rex’s upcoming new album, WHO CARES?, set for release on Friday, March 11th. The record will be his first release since 2020’s Live at Radio City Music Hall EP, taken from his two sold-out shows at the iconic New York City venue.

Rex has shared two singles from WHO CARES?: lead single ‘KEEP IT UP’, which came accompanied by a video of Rex dancing through Amsterdam city centre, and ‘AMAZING’, an ode to falling in love that was appropriately released on Valentine’s Day.

Rex recorded his new album alongside musician Benny Sings over the course of a few sessions in the latter’s Amsterdam studio. The pair had previously worked together on the 2017 platinum-selling single ‘Loving is Easy’. The album also sees Rex reunited with Tyler, the Creator, who features on ‘OPEN A WINDOW’. They previously collaborated on Tyler’s 2017 album Flower Boy.

Rex’s 2020 Australian shows were all sold out, although they unfortunately had to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To gain first access to tickets for the new tour, you can pre-order WHO CARES? by Tuesday, March 8th at 9pm AEDT, to get access to an exclusive presale.

Rex Orange County The Who Cares? Australia Tour 2022

Secret Sounds presale available from Thursday, March 10th 11am local time

General tickets available from Friday, March 11th 11am local time

Thursday, September 8th

Hordern Pavillion, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 10th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Monday, September 12th

Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Wednesday, September 14th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 17th

Belvoir Amphitheatre, Perth, WA