Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has announced he will soon launch his own podcast.

The 15-part series entitled This Little Light will see Flea sharing formative musical memories with the likes of Rick Rubin, Patti Smith, Margo Price and Cynthia Erivo.

Some of the proceeds of the podcast will support the Silverlake Conservatory of Music, a non-profit music school and organisation that Flea founded in 2001.

“I wanted to do This Little Light to benefit my music school, the Silverlake Conservatory of Music,” Flea said, per Rolling Stone. “The idea behind it being music education, falling in love with music and embarking on a musical journey for your life. Everybody’s path is so different, and it’s fascinating to learn how every musician came to music and developed their study of it over time.”

The podcast will premiere on March 30th, which is the day after the Peppers’ world tour kicks off in Vancouver in support of their latest albums, Unlimited Love and Return of the Dream Canteen. The North American trek will run from March 29th through to May 25th, with a European leg taking place in June and July.

Flea – real name Michael Balzary – was recently in Australia to perform with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and to sell off his luxe Australian holiday home.

The band copped some flak from fans in Sydney for a lacklustre performance and a “rubbish” set list. “Wish I could take back my decision to go to RHCP. Absolutely gutted by that performance,” one person wrote on Facebook in response to a post from Accor Stadium celebrating the show.

“Been their biggest fan all my life and after that concert would never go again. Played a few old songs but mostly new rubbish that no one knows,” shared another, while others claimed Post Malone “stole the show”.