American rapper and record executive Rick Ross has revealed that his celebrity status didn’t help him gain an inside look at Buckingham Palace in the UK.

Ross was in London and decided to visit the home of the Queen of England, Buckingham Palace. Upon arrival, he explained who he was and asked to go inside the gates, but was turned away.

“Alright, y’all saw me go to Buckingham Palace,” Ross said on his Instagram story. “I pulled the homie to the side and told him who I was—of course the biggest boss. And, uh, for one of the first times in a long time that didn’t get me in. I didn’t get through the gates.”

The ‘Husltin” rapper said that the person who denied him entry pointed him in the direction of a local food spot instead.

I didn’t get to sit at the table. But what he did do was refer me to a spot, and he said they’ll be waiting on me. And he said I can pick the lobster that I wanted to eat. So, I forgave him.”

Rick Ross upset after being denied entry into Buckingham Palace ⏩ READ MORE: https://t.co/igcFvjOGjI pic.twitter.com/y5NTwcGLu9 Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) August 3, 2022

While Ross didn’t say why he was rejected from entering the royal digs, Buckingham Palace actually offers tours to the general public for just €30.00 for adults (approximately AUD $52).

Ross was in the UK to host an event for champagne brand Luc Belaire, which is very popular amongst A list musicians like Ross, Jay Z, Lil Durk and DJ Khaled.

The beverage is rapped about in a number of songs. DJ Khaled’s ‘I Feel Like Pac/I Feel Like Biggie’ says “Belaire on my table, I talk it then I live it” and Rick Ross raps “Cartier frames, Belaire on my breath” in ‘Wazzup’.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.