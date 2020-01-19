The iconic producer has unveiled his next collaboration, another lucrative project to add to his list of achievements: footwear.

Teaming up with Californian footwear house Sanuk Shoes, Rick Rubin has revealed his new shoe line, ‘The AUM Collection’. Now, these aren’t Yeezy level shoes by any means. Though we reckon the sandals are still going to fetch a decent amount for Rubin and the company; pretty much everything Rubin has a hand in tends to turn to gold.

The design of the shoe fits Rubin’s classic and well-known laid back and chilled out persona. The producer had a hand in not just the design of the shoes, but the insistence that they be vegan-friendly too. Made from cotton, recycled midsoles and faux rubber outsoles, the shoes have been made in a vision of environmental sustainability.

Having been a longtime supporter of the brand, Rubin has described his inspiration behind the AUM Collection. Conceptualising a shoe that lets your foot move and breathe freely as if you’re barefoot, the collection sprung to life.

“The reason I initially started wearing Sanuk, in addition to the fact that they were comfortable, is because I was always looking for shoes that allowed me the most flexibility.”

“I wanted to be able to move my toes when the shoes were on and feel the same bendability I’d feel as if I was barefoot.” he said.

In other Rick Rubin news, the four-part documentary series following his career and the famed Shangri-La Studios – Shangri-La – is up for a Grammy next week. Shangri-La is nominated for Best Music Film at the awards, following its critically acclaimed, successful debut at SXSW 2019.

If you’re into knowing more about the new shoe line, check them out through Sanuk’s online store. They are currently retailing for USD$70 a pair.