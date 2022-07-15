Ricky Martin is facing 50 years in prison in an alleged incest case. His nephew had previously filed a restraining order.
Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan.
TMZ reports local police confirmed the complaint falls within their Law 54 statute, which deals with domestic violence.
Outlets including Telemundo say an anonymous person recently appeared before a judge to seek the TRO, without going to the police first and without Ricky being present. The order was apparently granted based on the evidence presented.
Ricky Martin denied these allegations as they came out and now Martin’s brother, Eric Martin, has revealed the victim is Ricky’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. This news was provided by Marca. Law 54, or the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, also deals in cases of incest. The law’s provisions mean that Ricky Martin could face up to 50 years in prison, as the case involves incest.
The allegations made by Sanchez state that when the two ended a seven-month-long relationship, Ricky did not take kindly to it. The allegations continue to go on that Martin began to consistently reach out to Sanchez beyond his welcome and would loiter around his home.
Martin’s legal teal responded:
“The allegations against Ricky Martin that lead to a protection order are completely false and fabricated,” representatives for Martin told PEOPLE earlier this month. “We are very confident that when the true facts come out in this matter our client Ricky Martin will be fully vindicated.”
Martin himself also wrote on the issue, denying all allegations.
“The protection order entered against me is based on completely false allegations, so I will respond through the judicial process with the facts and the dignity that characterize me,” Martin wrote. “Because it is an ongoing legal matter, I cannot make detailed statements at this time. I am grateful for the countless messages of solidarity, and I receive them with all my heart.”
Martin has not made any further statements.