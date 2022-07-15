TMZ reports local police confirmed the complaint falls within their Law 54 statute, which deals with domestic violence.

Outlets including Telemundo say an anonymous person recently appeared before a judge to seek the TRO, without going to the police first and without Ricky being present. The order was apparently granted based on the evidence presented.

Ricky Martin denied these allegations as they came out and now Martin’s brother, Eric Martin, has revealed the victim is Ricky’s nephew Dennis Yadiel Sanchez. This news was provided by Marca. Law 54, or the Domestic Abuse Prevention and Intervention Act, also deals in cases of incest. The law’s provisions mean that Ricky Martin could face up to 50 years in prison, as the case involves incest.

The allegations made by Sanchez state that when the two ended a seven-month-long relationship, Ricky did not take kindly to it. The allegations continue to go on that Martin began to consistently reach out to Sanchez beyond his welcome and would loiter around his home.

Martin’s legal teal responded: