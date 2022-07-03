Ricky Martin has been accused of domestic violence by an anonymous petitioner in Puerto Rico, according to multiple media reports.

Multiple Spanish outlets have reported that a temporary restraining order is in the process of being filed and executed against the pop star near San Juan.

TMZ reports local police confirmed the complaint falls within their Law 54 statute, which deals with domestic violence.

Outlets including Telemundo say an anonymous person recently appeared before a judge to seek the TRO, without going to the police first and without Ricky being present. The order was apparently granted based on the evidence presented.

There seems to be some confusion amongst reports as to whether the petitioner is male or female, but El Vocero claims to have seen the court documents, and reported that they said: “The parties were related for seven months. They separated two months ago, but the petitioner does not accept the separation. He calls him frequently. In addition, the petitioner has seen him loitering around his residence on at least three occasions. The petitioner fears for his safety.”

The order allegedly claims “the petitioning party demonstrated that there is a substantial possibility of immediate risk of abuse.”

Martin has been married to Jwan Yosef for five years. The couple have four children together.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

As a result of the order reportedly being granted, Martin must steer clear of this person, including avoiding all communication, until this can get cleared up before a judge. The court reportedly scheduled a hearing between both parties for July 21st.

As of Saturday, cops in Puerto Rico told The Associated Press they had not located Ricky to serve him with the documents.

The reports come just days after Martin was sued by his former manager, Rebecca Drucker, who claims Martin owes her $3 million in commissions.

TMZ reported they had obtained the legal documents, which claim Drucker represented Martin from 2014-2018 but that he “called her back into service” in May 2020 when “his personal and professional life [were] in absolute turmoil.”

In the docs, Drucker claimed she protected Martin in 2020 when he was allegedly threatened with an “unspecified career-ending allegation” by bringing in top attorneys who made the matter go away. She was also instrumental in securing that co-headline tour with Enrique Iglesias.