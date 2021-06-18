Actor Ricky Schroder has taken aim at Dave Grohl for holding an intimate Foo Fighters concert for fans who had been vaccinated.
The rockers recently gave a small live performance at the Canyon Club in the Los Angeles suburb of Agoura Hills, where attendees were required to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 in order to nab a ticket.
However, what was meant to be a good time in celebrating the comeback of live music was marred by a group of anti-vaxxers protesting outside the gig – one being Shroder.
Shroder took to Facebook following the protest to take aim at frontman Grohl, calling him an “ignorant punk” for his pro-vaccination stance.
“Dave Grohl is an ignorant punk who needs [to be] slapped for supporting Discrimination. Ignorance comes in all shapes & sizes. Kurt Cobain is laughing at you Dave along with Millions of Patriots….Fool,” Shroder wrote.
An image alongside the post shows Grohl holding a syringe while wearing a black “PHARMA SELLOUT” T-shirt.
Attendees of the show took to Twitter to blast the protesters, with one user saying: “some real low-quality humans at the @foofighters show in agoura hills CA tonight.”
Another added: “This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a ‘Vaccine Segregationist.’”
This is what happens when you just want to attend a @foofighters concert at a small local concert hall and the next thing out know you’re a “Vaccine Segregationist”. #FooFighters pic.twitter.com/fyDAZ2QcXn
— Christian Miles (@cmilessports) June 16, 2021
The Foo Fighters are gearing up to perform at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, with the same COVID-19 vaccination requirement in place.
“We’ve been waiting for this day for over a year,” Grohl said in a statement announcing the news. “And Madison Square Garden is going to feel that hard. New York, get ready for a long ass night of screaming our heads off together to 26 years of Foos.”
Shroder also recently caused outrage after he was seen badgering a Costco employee who was following company policy by not letting the former child star into their store without a mask on.
After receiving backlash, Shroder “apologised” over social media.
“I was trying to make a point to the corporate overlords and I’m sorry that I had to use you to do it,” he said in the subsequent video.
