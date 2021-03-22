Thin Lizzy frontman, Ricky Warwick recently sat down for a chat on Consequence of Sound’s podcast series. They spoke on a few topics, including Warwick’s latest solo album, When Life Was Hard & Fast.

Warwick is asked about a particular lyric from the album, from the track ‘You’re My Rock ‘N Roll’, where Warwick says, “Rock and roll ain’t dead, it’s just lost its mystery.” Warwick elaborates on the line during the interview.

He begins, “What was on the mind was the internet and social media has brought us many good things. Obviously, you know, we’d have been lost without it during this pandemic because just stand in touch with friends and family and it makes, you know certain things easier you can now not be in the same studio with somebody and they can record the part and I’m all for that, but also I think, you know, we’re all looking at the screen 24-7.”

“Our rock and rollers are so accessible,” he continues. “You know what you can find out what they had for breakfast that morning and even see a picture of it. To me, that’s kind of ruining it a little bit because I was a kid, you know rock stars were always mysterious.”

“You only saw them when they were on TV shows or you only read about them in magazines and then you know you would buy the magazine to see what clothes they were wearing or how they looked, ’cause you might not have seen a picture of them for a few months.”

“And that whole mystery part of it I really really loved, you know, because these people when I was a kid, they were untouchable, they were aliens, they were from another planet. How do they look like that? Why do they sound like that? how can I get into that… I think that sadly, with the internet just is gone now because we just know everything about everybody all the time.”