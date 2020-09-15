Following Megan Thee Stallion speaking out about the incident in which she was allegedly shot by Canadian rapper Tory Lanez, Rico Nasty has given her thoughts on the sitch.

Speaking in a new interview with NME, Rico discussed the unstoppable influence of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s chart-topping track ‘WAP’ and the way it encourages women to express their sexuality after years of male artists promoting their own sexually-charged lyrics.

“Let these guys know that they can’t tell you what to do. I’mma shake this ass, and you’re going to watch it and you’re going to pay my bills,” Rico said.

“I love it because it’s time women stop worrying about what men think about them. We might not say we are, but [women can be] really mean and like ‘That’s that hoe shit!’ and it’s really not. It’s really just having fun and enjoying your life.”

Rico also spoke of her appreciation for iconic rocker Joan Jett – previously of The Runaways – saying that Jett “taught me how to take ‘No’ and smile” while also taking a stand against her male critics in the music industry in the ’70s.

“So many people told her that her music was too hard and too raw,” Rico explained.

“When I came on the scene, I was definitely on the softer side but then I started telling people to kiss my ass. I felt like I worked so hard that I deserved what I have, so I started making crazier music.”

