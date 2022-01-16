Who had Right Said Fred promoting a white supremacy livestream on their 2022 bingo card? The English pop duo shared a link with their followers over the weekend that took them to a livestream consisting of neo-Nazis and conspiracy theories.

Formed by baldy brothers Fred and Richard Fairbrass in 1989, Right Said Fred became best known for their cheesy as hell dance pop one-hit wonder ‘I’m Too Sexy’, an inescapable song in the 90s.

The pair remained largely forgotten until 2021, which was a year of ups and downs for them. Drake sampled and interpolated their most famous song on ‘2 Sexy’; they also became noted anti-vaxxers in the U.K. alongside the likes of Van Morrison and Eric Clapton.

Now, as per The Mirror, Fairbrass brothers are seemingly promoting white supremacy. They posted a link on the messaging app Telegram over the weekend that took people to a webcast hosted by Mark Collett, leader of the white nationalist group Patriotic Alternative.

Collett – a big fan of Hitler and a Holocaust denier – was joined for the cosy livestream by white supremacist blogger Jason Köhne and David Duke, former grand wizard of the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan. And it sounds like Collett was happy at the celebrity promotion: “I never thought Right Said Fred would ever share any of my content, but we live in interesting times!” he gushed.

Probably realising that a connection to white supremacy isn’t great for one’s career, a spokesperson for Right Said Fred claimed afterwards that the link was posted by accident. “The boys share information they feel isn’t covered by the mainstream media, this is a rare example where the band got it wrong,” the spokesperson said in explanation.

Despite Richard being hospitalised with COVID-19, he and his brother have continued to speak out against vaccinations. The group’s last Instagram post is a video of December’s Freedom March in London.

