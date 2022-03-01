Rihanna was showing up at Dior Paris Fashion Week when a paparazzi yelled to her ‘You’re late!’ Her response was classic.

As Rihanna was showing up for Dior Paris Fashion Week, garbed in a black thong and bra combo that was composed of intricate lace designs with a leather jacket and thigh-high boots to match, a couple of paparazzi members yelled out to her, “You’re late!”

Fenti was quick to respond. She looked slyly over her shoulder and said, “No shit.”

Alongside her witty retorts to the paparazzi, Rihanna also took the chance to talk about her pregnancy and how she wants to encourage people who are pregnant to show off their sexiness.

“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy,” she recently told Refinery29. “When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s—t.”

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN