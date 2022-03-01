Rihanna was showing up at Dior Paris Fashion Week when a paparazzi yelled to her ‘You’re late!’ Her response was classic.
As Rihanna was showing up for Dior Paris Fashion Week, garbed in a black thong and bra combo that was composed of intricate lace designs with a leather jacket and thigh-high boots to match, a couple of paparazzi members yelled out to her, “You’re late!”
Fenti was quick to respond. She looked slyly over her shoulder and said, “No shit.”
Rihanna arriving at the Dior Fashion Show #PFW pic.twitter.com/owjrI8gIdP
— christelle. (@fentibetter) March 1, 2022
Alongside her witty retorts to the paparazzi, Rihanna also took the chance to talk about her pregnancy and how she wants to encourage people who are pregnant to show off their sexiness.
“Right now I’m really into pushing the idea of sexy,” she recently told Refinery29. “When women get pregnant, society tends to make it feel like you hide, hide your sexy, and that you’re not sexy right now [but] you’ll get back there and I don’t believe in that s—t.”
When talking with PEOPLE she explained that “it’s fun” but also “a challenge” to style herself while pregnant.
Adding, “I like it. I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying not having to worry about covering up my tummy. If I feel a little chubby, it’s like, whatever! It’s a baby!”
Rihanna did a great job at showing off how she can be both pregnant and sexy, and that her pregnancy is sexy.
The ‘Umbrella’ artist has also been teasing her first album in five years, the longest gap to date in the artist’s career.
“You’re not going to expect what you hear. Just put that in your mind,” she said. “Whatever you know of Rihanna is not going to be what you hear. I’m really experimenting. Music is like fashion. You should be able to play. I should be able to wear whatever I want. I treat music the same way. So I’m having fun and it’s going to be completely different.”