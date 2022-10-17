A new round of reports has come about, saying that Rihanna is currently recording the end-credit song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

New York Times writer, Kyle Buchanan, recently reported on Twitter, that Rihanna is currently working on the end-credit song for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The song will follow up the massively popular All The Stars from fellow American artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA, who made the song for 2018’s Black Panther.

People in the comments were very excited at the news, showing their support for Rihanna and hoping for the best in terms of what the song could turn out to be.

This report comes alongside others that have said that Rihanna is recording multiple songs for the movie, although, the exact amount is unknown.

“Rumors are flying and I can add to them: I’ve been hearing for weeks that Rihanna is recording the end-credits song for BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. How do you follow up a classic like “All the Stars”? By snagging Rihanna’s first big song in years.”

This won’t be the only Rihanna follow-up to a Kendrick Lamar musical performance, as it was recently confirmed that the musician will be performing in the 2023 Super Bowl.

The singer comically confirmed the news by simply posting a picture of an NFl-branded football on her Instagram. Rihanna’s reveal was well-received by many.

When she performs at the prestigious event in 2023, she’ll follow in the footsteps of the likes of Shakira, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gaga, and Madonna in headlining the Halftime Show. Usually, it’s not a solo endeavour, with a mammoth lineup of Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and more putting on a classic Halftime Show earlier this year.

We’re not sure who will be accompanying Rihanna at this season’s halftime performance if any, but if you’d like to see a few possibilities check out our article here.