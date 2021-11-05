Rihanna with music news? Surely not. Your eyes don’t deceive you though, because the singer has announced a limited edition vinyl reissue of all eight of her studio albums.

Cleverly titled ‘RIH-ISSUE’, the star revealed the news on social media. “Cop these limited edition color vinyl + exclusive merch sets before dey gon’ !!!” she wrote on Twitter, accompanied by a visualiser teasing each of the new vinyls. All come in unique colours related to their respective album covers.

Beginning with her 2005 debut Music of the Sun and going right up to 2016’s Anti, the last record she released, it means her fans can travel back in time and revisit her most iconic songs in a brand new way.

Each limited edition vinyl also comes with an exclusive t-shirt that connects back to the album. Music of the Sun has a groovy tie-dye t-shirt that looks like a relic from the 90s; Rated R comes instead with a black hoodie; the t-shirt accompanying Loud features the singer’s legs with a flower between them; Unapologetic comes with a long-sleeve white shirt with the album title emblazoned across it in fancy green lettering.

Prices range from $100 to $140, with the Anti bundle currently being the only one that’s sold out. I’m sure these ‘RIH-ISSUE’ vinyls will tide over Rihanna’s fervent fans but probably not for long – it’s now been five years since her last album, a long wait for new music. Who knows though, maybe the vinyls are a sign of new things to come.

She did recently discuss a new album, saying it’s going to be a departure from her previous work. “You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear.” she said.

So while we all wait for genuine new music from Rihanna (if it will ever come), the limited edition vinyl ‘RIH-ISSUE’ is available to be pre-ordered here.

