At a recent appearance, Rihanna dropped info about her new album, saying it will be completely different to what she has done in the past.

At this point, ma’am, respectfully, we are all the nervous SpongeBob meme. Why? Because Rihanna has – yet again – dropped crumbs about her new album and issued a warning: we are not ready.

At a recent appearance promoting the upcoming Savage X Fenty show, Rihanna talked about her ninth album, news of which has been floating around on the internet for some time now.

While she did not confirm any prospective dates of release, she did say it’s going to be a departure from her previous work.

“You’re not gonna expect what you hear, just put that in your mind. Whatever you know of Rihanna’s not gonna be what you hear.” she said, as first reported by Associated Press.

“I’m really experimenting, and music is like fashion, you should be able to play, I should be able to wear whatever I want and I treat music the same way. I’m having fun, and it’s gonna be completely different.” she continued.

Well, colour us ready and intrigued, especially because it’s been over five years since her last release, ANTI. Don’t remind Rihanna of that, though.

The star has been tight-lipped about R9 – as the upcoming album has been dubbed – until now, even shutting down fans who ask for when it will come.

“this comment is sooo 2019. grow up.” she replied to a fan earlier this year on Instagram after the latter cheekily said that her new year’s resolution should be to release the album.

“I am always working on music and when I am ready to put it out in the way that I feel fit, it’s gonna come out,” she said in an interview to Entertainment Tonight last year in July.

