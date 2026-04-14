RISING has dropped a fresh batch of programming for its 2026 run, and it’s clear the festival isn’t interested in playing it safe, doubling down on late nights, big crowds, and city-wide chaos.

Running from May 27th to June 8th, the latest additions push RISING further into after-dark territory, with a mix of free mega-events, underground club takeovers, and a seriously stacked list of new music supports.

Front and centre is God Save the Queens, a massive free Pasifika block party set to take over Fed Square on Saturday, June 7th. Led by global street dance powerhouse The Royal Family Dance Crew, the event isn’t just something to watch, it’s something you’re expected to be part of, with the crew pulling the crowd into their signature Polyswagg choreography live.

And it doesn’t stop there.

As the sun dips, the square flips into a full-blown Pasifika takeover, with JessB, Lady Shaka, HALFQUEEN, Rubi Du, and Kween Kong all locked in. Neo Sun closes things out alongside the Pasefika Victoria Choir, reworking traditional Pacific sounds into something bigger, louder, and built for a crowd.

If Fed Square is the open-air party, Bass Lounge is where things get weird.

Hidden under Chinatown’s Paramount Food Court, the late-night series runs across two Fridays and promises a neon-soaked mix of global club sounds, off-kilter electronica, live sets, and, yes — karaoke rooms. Doors open at 10pm and don’t shut until 4am, which tells you everything you need to know.

Night one (May 29th) brings Rotterdam’s Karim aka Rotational alongside Brussels producer Naomie Klaus, backed by a lineup including Kidskin, Front Page Leslie, and Zalina. A week later (June 5th), things tilt further into the deep end with Nicolini’s chaotic live sets, electro mainstay Artificial (Nicole Skeltys), and a run of local selectors including Bridget Small, Sofay, Emelyne, and Kassie.

Beyond the parties, RISING has also bulked up its live program with a wave of new supports that seriously strengthen the bill.

Nina Utashiro joins TR/ST, Lil’ Kim’s Festival Hall show expands with Dutty Worldwide and Soju Gang, and Wednesday’s Melbourne run gets local backup from Alien Nosejob and Season 2.

Elsewhere, anaiis tees up with Bumpy at Melbourne Recital Centre, Seun Kuti & Egypt 80 bring the heat with Public Opinion Afro Orchestra, and Cate Le Bon brings in Georgia Knight for support.

See the full RISING schedule and ticket information here.