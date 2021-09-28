The upcoming October edition of Vogue Australia is celebrating the next generation of Australian musicians, “the sound of now” as they call it.

“Against the backdrop of all that’s been challenging the world, a generation of young Australians is making music that feels both of this moment yet distinctly future-facing,” they said.

Together with Linda Marigliano, the magazine curated a wonderful selection of the most exciting new names in Australian music.

Included were the likes of rising pop star May-A (who we’ve championed before), Ghanian-Australian artist Genesis Owusu, indie pop outfit Cub Sport, and TikTok favourite Mia Rodriguez.

It all makes it slightly puzzling that British singer Rita Ora was chosen for the October edition’s cover. Although Ora has become well-known Down Under, appearing as a judge on The Voice, wouldn’t it have been more fitting if a true Australian musician had been given the wonderful opportunity to appear on the front cover of Vogue?

That’s the question that some people are asking, notably Aussie singer-songwriter Eves Karydas. “Hey @vogueaustralia – if this month’s issue is about Australian music, why is Rita Ora on the cover,” she asked on Twitter earlier today, making sure to tag the magazine.

It’s revealed in the interview with Ora that her cover shoot took place six months ago; then she was in Sydney but when the interview took was conducted she’s in Paris, having just arrived from Los Angeles.

To her credit though, Ora does display genuine affection for the country, saying she “found a crazy love for Australia.” Her fellow The Voice judges Keith Urban, Guy Sebastian, and Jessica Mauboy are called “my mini family.”

There’s been no response yet from Vogue to Karydas, nor might one ever be forthcoming. Interestingly, Vogue Australia have only had 3 Australian musicians on the front cover in the last 5 years, Kylie Minogue in May 2018, Amy Shark in March 2019, and Sia in October 2020. If ever there were a time to add to that list, it perhaps should have been when the issue was about the best of Australian music.

