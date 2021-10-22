After two postponements thanks to COVID-19, the very first River Sounds Festival will finally take place this summer. Vax or no vax, everyone will be welcome.

Set to take place across two days at the Bellingen Showgrounds in NSW, on January 14th and 15th, 2022, River Sounds Festival will be one of the first multi-day festivals to go ahead on the Mid North Coast since the pandemic hit.

So to celebrate, we’re giving two lucky readers (and two very lucky friends) the chance to head along and catch the likes of Baker Boy, Regurgitator, Butterfingers, The Terrys, Jerome Farah, Resin Dogs, Phoenix, Tropical Punch, Simon Caldwel, and many, many more as they hit the stage across the weekend.

What better way is there to bring in the summer than with a festival featuring a slew of the country’s finest musicians pumping out tunes from hip hop, indie rock, soul, and electronic to name just a few.

Check out the full lineup:

Main Stage

Regurgitator, Baker Boy, Butterfingers, Adrian Eagle, Jerome Farah, The Terrys, Dallas Woods, Resin Dogs, The Pinheads, Pinch Points, The Regime, Nice Biscuit, Sunfruits, The Good Love, The Stained Daisies, Altai

Boiler Room

Phil Smart, Simon Caldwel, Katch, Biz, Pob, Jimmy D, Jamie B, Freebass, Bhakti, Jahzen, Phoenix, Dave Forward, Delusional Monk, Tropical Punch

River Sounds Festival Director Ben Lewis is pumped the event can finally go ahead.

“We’re so happy everyone can attend, vaccinated or not, and do so in an enjoyable way. The live music industry has been one of the hardest hit since Covid kicked off. Music festivals and gigs in venues have either not been able to go ahead, or run under strict restrictions such as no singing, no dancing, no standing, and very limited capacity. People attending River Sounds will be able to do everything you’d normally do at a festival. You can sing, dance, hug your mates, and because the event is outdoors you don’t have to wear a mask. People are hanging to get back to normality. River Sounds will be a fantastic event, but it’ll also be a huge celebration about getting back to normal life.”

River Sounds Festival

Friday, 14 January & Saturday 15 January, 2022

Bellingen Showgrounds, NSW

Competition runs from October 22 2021 2pm AEDT and ends November 22 2021 2pm AEDT. Only Australian residents aged 18+ are eligible.

