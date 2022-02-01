It’s been a tough week for Spotify amidst the Joe Rogan and Neil Young controversy and now Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo has launched his own rival streaming platform.

Daniel Elk probably won’t lose too much sleep over it, though, as the cleverly-titled Weezify is only a home for the music of Weezer and no one else.

The new streaming platform will house thousands of the alternative rock icon’s demos, stretching from Cuomo’s early solo material to the band’s 2017 album Pacific Daydream. “Tired of Spotify? Come on over to Weezify,” Cuomo tweeted yesterday, accompanied by a link to the new platform.

The description of Weezify on the app store describes it as “a Spotify-like player for all of Rivers Cuomo’s demos (1975 – 2017).” It also reveals that it holds around 3,500 demos, which is a lot of Weezer.

Weezify allows users to create, share, and follow playlists. “I made this app myself,” Cuomo adds in the description. “It took me all of 2021 to make. I hope you enjoy it.” That proves, then, that Cuomo hasn’t just smelled blood in the aftermath of the Joe Rogan and Neil Young fallout.

At the time of writing, Weezify hasn’t received any reviews or ratings on the Apple App Store but expect that to change soon. You can download it now on the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Weezer also have new music in the works. The band confirmed last year that they planned to put out for albums in 2022, dubbed the Seasons saga. Each album is due to be released on the first day of every season in 2022, and will feature a unique style.

Spotify, meanwhile, has moved to counter the recent furore by introducing content warnings to podcasts with COVID-19 discussion.

