Attendees at the New York’s Citi Field stop of the Weezer and Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” were treated to not one, but two performances of Fall Out Boy’s emo-dancefloor hit, ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down.’
Earlier this week, Fall Out Boy announced that they would be missing two shows on the Hella Mega Tour after an unspecified person on the band’s touring crew tested positive for Covid-19.
“Out of an abundance of caution, Fall Out Boy will not perform at the New York and Boston shows of the Hella Mega Tour due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID. Green Day, Weezer and The Interrupters will perform as scheduled,” the band wrote in a statement.
“It’s important to note that everyone on the entire tour, both band and crew, are fully vaccinated. Each band and their crew have operated in a bubble independently to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines.”
To pay tribute to Fall Out Boy, both Weezer and The Interrupters delivered a cover of ‘Sugar We’re Goin’ Down’.
Watch Weezer cover ‘Sugar We’re Goin’ Down’
Earlier this week, Weezer released a cover of Metallica’s 1991 perennial hit, ‘Enter Sandman’, as part of the metal titans’ forthcoming 30th-anniversary release of The Black Album.
Metallica will release Blacklist, a 53-track collection of “unique interpretations” of their songs from The Black Album, on September 10th. The album will feature interpretations from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, IDLES, Miley Cyrus, St. Vincent, Jason Isbell, Miley Cyrus, Rina Sawayama, Corey Taylor and Mac Demarco.
Watch The Interrupters cover ‘Sugar We’re Goin’ Down’
