Exciting news for Melbourne’s electronic music enthusiasts: RL Grime is making a special appearance at The Timber Yard on January 3rd, 2025, for an exclusive headline show.

Presented by TEG Live and Untitled Group, the gig will be RL Grime’s first headline gig in Australia since 2018, and fans have been eagerly awaiting his return ever since. Joining RL Grime on this one-off show will be the incredible Ninajirachi and Kaliopi.

Known for his distinctive approach to electronic music, RL Grime has carved out a unique space in the genre with his powerful remixes and epic live performances. His remixes of Chief Keef’s “Love Sosa” and Kanye West’s “Mercy” gained widespread attention and showcased the talented muso’s ability to transform popular tracks into something entirely his own.

His annual Halloween mixes, which feature unexpected cameos from figures like Pharrell, T-Pain, Tony Hawk, and Guy Fieri, are legendary in the electronic music community and highlight his flair for creating memorable and energetic soundscapes.

This Melbourne show is a part of RL Grime’s broader January tour, which also includes stops at Wildlands Festival in Perth and Brisbane.

For those keen to experience RL Grime’s show in Melbourne, presale registration is now open, with Presale tickets going on sale 12PM AEST Wednesday, September 18th. General sale tickets will go on sale 12PM AEST Thursday, September 19th.