Rob Halford would love it if Judas Priest were finally allowed to return to Madison Square Garden and just let them back already.

In 1984, the British heavy metal legends received a lifetime band from the iconic venue after the rowdy and riotous crowd caused $250,000 worth of damage to seating and generally caused mayhem.

Now, more than 35 years after the incident, the band’s frontman Halford has said that he’s ready for a return to MSG.

“I’d love to go back there,” he stated in an interview with Los Angeles radio station KLOS. “Because, it’s like CBGB used to be. It’s like the Whiskey a Go Go on the (Sunset) strip. These places where a lot of us saw the bands that changed our lives.”

Halford talked about that night in 1984 almost with a sense of pride. “What a night that was,” he remembered. “Quarter of a million dollars worth of damage. Wow, talk about an extreme fun night of partying. It’s what happens at a metal show. Anything can happen, it’s chaos.”

He was quick to insist that the actions of the crowd were “never meant in a destructive way. It was exuberance. It was the enthusiasm for heavy metal that got a little bit out of control.”

While Priest has never been allowed back, Rob Halford himself managed to return to the venue, with Iron Maiden and with Ozzy Osbourne.

Considering that Billy Joel, The Eagles, Phish, and Elton John have performed at MSG several times each in recent years, perhaps what the place needs is some proper rock ‘n’ roll energy again.

And with Priest recently announcing their rescheduled 50th anniversary tour, now seems like a better time than ever. Come on Madison Square Garden, make it happen. let bygones be bygones.

Check out Judas Priest Live in New York 1984: