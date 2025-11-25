Rob Thomas has revealed how he managed to get Teddy Swims to join him on stage in Adelaide last month to perform his iconic track, “Unwell”.

During his appearance on the latest episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast, the Matchbox Twenty frontman revealed that he met Swims, who was also in the midst of his own Australian headline tour, at an Adelaide bar on a Sunday evening. Thomas was scheduled to play the AEC Theatre on Monday, while Swims was locked in to perform at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre the same night.

“[Swims] was like, ‘Oh, man, I’m so bummed you’re playing [at the same time],'” Thomas said.

After chatting, they discovered that both were due on stage around 9pm. However, Swims’ show would wrap up 15 minutes or so before Thomas’.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rolling Stone AU/NZ (@rollingstoneaus) Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“He’s like, ‘You know, I could run off my stage as soon as I’m done, and I’ll come around…. I’ll talk less, and I’ll run over. I’ll get there in time.’

“I was surprised he wanted to do ‘Unwell’. I usually throw ‘Smooth’ out there ’cause I figure if you know me, you probably know ‘Smooth’. But it turns out he was, like, a huge fan of ‘Unwell’.

“He came out in his Rob Thomas T-shirt. It was a blast. I mean, that voice is all-time. It was weird because you’re two guys from the south of America and you’re playing right next to each other. Like, it would just be silly not to do something.”

Watch or listen to the full podcast below.