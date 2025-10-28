Rob Thomas and Teddy Swims made for a mighty duo in Adelaide this week.

Rob Thomas is in the middle of a massive Australia and New Zealand tour, celebrating both his forthcoming sixth album, All Night Days, and the 20th anniversary of his debut record, …Something to Be. Thomas was last here in 2024 in support of Matchbox Twenty’s sold-out arena run.

“Aussie fans have always been incredible to me,” Thomas said when the tour was announced. “I can’t wait to come back and share these songs — old and new — on what’s going to be a very special run of shows across one of my favourite places in the world.”

At his Adelaide Entertainment Centre show this week, he brought out a very surprising and special guest in Swims, who joined Thomas to belt out Matchbox Twenty’s hit “Unwell”. Watch below.

It comes after Thomas and Swims were spotted together at an Adelaide bar over the weekend, as revealed in a Facebook post shared by Thomas.

Thomas now takes his tour to Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Auckland, Christchurch, and Wellington over the coming weeks.

It’s fair to say that Swims has been enjoying his Australian trip so far.

He set Sydney’s Accor Stadium alight at during his 2025 NRL Grand Final pre-show performance, paying tribute to local legends AC/DC — now that’s how you get a crowd onside.

After singing his own hits like “Bad Dreams”, Swims tore into AC/DC’s “T.N.T.”, turning the field into a sing-along celebration of one of Australia’s most iconic rock bands. He closed his set with the crowd-pleaser “Lose Control”, the song that made him a global name.

Swims brought out The Wiggles during his tour show at Qudos Bank Arena, where the unlikely duo performed The Wiggles’ “Fruit Salad”.

And, in a more serious turn, he discussed the rise of AI in music as keynote speaker at SXSW Sydney.

“I’ve started going and taking old songs that were maybe four or five years old, that I always thought were special, I’ve been able to take those and throw them back in and reimagine them, give a prompt and get something back, and go ‘see, I knew there was magic in this’,” Swims told the crowd.