Robbie Williams has announced that he’s releasing a new album XXV on September 9th via Columbia Records / Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

The news of his new album coincides with Williams’ new version of ‘Angels’, which is available today.

Listen to ‘Angels’ by Robbie Williams:

XXV will celebrate 25 years of Robbie as a solo artist and will feature a variety of his Number 1 smash hit singles and fan favourites. The tracks have been newly orchestrated by Jules Buckley, Guy Chambers and Steve Sidwell, and re-recorded with the acclaimed Metropole Orkest.

“I’m so excited to announce my new album XXV which celebrates many of my favourite songs from the past 25 years. Each track has a special place in my heart so it was a real thrill to record them again with the Metropole Orkest. Can’t wait for you all to hear it,” Williams said of the impending album.

There will be two versions of XXV available; a regular version and a deluxe version. Both versions will feature the new track ‘Lost’ – which is described as “a moving song in classic Robbie style with poignant lyrics, piano elements and soaring strings”. The deluxe album will feature three more original tracks – ‘Disco Symphony’, ‘More Than This’, and ‘The World And Her Mother’. It will also include reimagined versions of ‘Let Me Entertain You’, ‘Strong’ and ‘No Regrets’.

The full track-listing for XXV is below:

Let Me Entertain You Come Undone Love My Life Millennium The Road To Mandalay Tripping Bodies Candy Supreme Strong Eternity No Regrets She’s The One Feel Rock DJ Kids Angels Lost Nobody Someday

The deluxe album additions are:

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Lazy Days Hot Fudge Sexed Up More Than This Disco Symphony Better Man Home Thoughts From Abroad The World and Her Mother Into The Silence Angels (Beethoven AI)

The album is available to pre-order now.



For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.