Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox are back with the latest installment of their Sunday Lunch series, this time they’ve taken on The Stranglers’ 1977 cut ‘Peaches’.

This week, the lovebirds have hit the kitchen once more. With Robert Fripp performing from their dining table, whilst Willcox stirs a mixing bowl from the kitchen.

“Well the tables have turned again and Robert’s back on the table…… and everything is just Peachy!” Willcox captioned the new video. Check out the performance below.

Watch Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp take on a cover of ‘Peaches’ by The Stranglers

Born out of pandemic frustration, Fripp and Willcox launched their Sunday Lunch video series last year. Over the passing months, the couple has released a series of increasingly-unhinged covers of classics from the likes of Nirvana, Metallica, David Bowie, Billy Idol, Judas Priest, Sex Pistols, Alice Cooper, The Rolling Stones, Guns N’ Roses, and more.

In an interview with The Guardian back in February, Toyah noted that she started the series after noticing her husband was having withdrawals from performing.

“Here I am in this house with this 74-year-old husband who I really don’t want to live without,” the musician and actor said of Fripp, explaining that she wanted to occupy the guitarist. “He was withdrawing, so I thought: ‘I’m going to teach him to dance.’ And it became a challenge.”

“I do the lighting, the filming, the conceptual side, and the persuading Robert to take part,” she added.

