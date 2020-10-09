On November 7th, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame will host the virtual iteration of its induction ceremony. The Rock Hall has unveiled the lineup of artists set to induct the class of 2020.

Dave Grohl is set to introduce the class. He will then be followed by a slew of the biggest and brightest names in music, who will offer testimonials about the musicians set to be celebrated in this year’s ceremony.

The 2020 class will feature Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Nine Inch Nails, the Notorious B.I.G. and T. Rex.

The full list of announced induction guests include Luke Bryan, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Miley Cyrus, Billy Gibbons, Dave Grohl, Don Henley, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alicia Keys, Adam Levine, Chris Martin, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Brad Paisley, Bruce Springsteen, St. Vincent, Ringo Starr, Gwen Stefani, Charlize Theron, and Nancy Wilson.

The Rock Hall is yet to announce who will be inducting who, but we’re sure you can put on your sleuthing caps and figure out who will introduce who.