This November, Dolly Parton, Eminem, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics, and Carly Simon will all be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

While Eminem’s commercial success is undebatable, many fans are questioning whether his style of music is the right genre for the Rock Hall of fame.

However, Rock Hall CEO has said that rapper’s music is as hard-hitting as metal is.

“For a lot of years, people asked about hip hop. He’s the 10th artist to be sort of categorized that way. But you listen to his music, it is as hard-hitting and straight ahead as any metal song. It’s right there. It’s a chest punch with a message and with power and with a rhythm and with a band. We’re thrilled he’s going in [his] first year of eligibility, it’s a big statement.” Greg Harris said during an interview with Audacy.

And while Eminem’s music falls under the hip hop and rap categories, hes’ not the first artist to be inducted who isn’t strictly a rock musician Jay-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G. and more have all be awarded the prestigious accolade.

Earlier this year, Dolly Parton attempted to withdraw her nomination from the awards, claiming that she didn’t feel that her country music fit under the ‘rock’ umbrella.

“Even though I am extremely flattered and grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, I don’t feel that I have earned that right,” Parton wrote in a social media post.

She added: “I really do not want votes to be split because of me, so I must respectfully bow out,” Parton said, adding, “I wish all of the nominees good luck and thank you again for the compliment. Rock on!”

Even after Parton was informed it was too late to withdraw, the country darling encouraged fans not to vote for her.

However, since then Parton has changed her mind and said that she would gracefully accept the recognition if voted into the Class of 2022. Lo and behold, earlier this week it was revealed that Parton had made the cut and would be inducted into the prestigious hall of fame.

