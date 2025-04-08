UK Britpop legends Supergrass will be joined by Melbourne garage-punk veterans Rocket Science when they return to Australia this June for their long-awaited 30th anniversary tour.

The upcoming east coast run marks Supergrass’ first headline shows in Australia in 17 years, with the band set to perform their iconic 1995 debut album I Should Coco in full – alongside a career-spanning set of hits.

The tour begins with back-to-back shows at Melbourne’s Forum Theatre on Saturday, June 7th and Sunday, June 8th, followed by performances at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday, June 10th and The Tivoli in Brisbane on Wednesday, June 11th.

Today’s announcement confirms that Rocket Science will join the full run as special guests, adding a dose of raw, psychedelic-infused energy to the lineup. Known for their explosive and unpredictable live shows, the Melbourne four-piece have built a cult following over the last two decades with their unique fusion of garage-punk, psych rock, and new wave influences.

Formed in 1998, Rocket Science have released six full-length albums and numerous EPs and singles, touring extensively across the UK, Europe, the US and Japan. Their live reputation is formidable – Rolling Stone once named them among the best live bands in the country – and their catalogue includes cult favourites such as “Burn In Hell”, “Being Followed”, “Eternal Holiday”, and “One Robot”.

Supergrass first broke through in the mid-’90s with I Should Coco, a Mercury Prize-nominated, UK chart-topping debut that captured the energy of the era with its mix of punk, pop, and Britpop bravado. The album’s breakout single “Alright” became an international hit, propelling the band to global success. They followed with five more albums – In It for the Money (1997), Supergrass (1999), Life on Other Planets (2002), Road to Rouen (2005), and Diamond Hoo Ha (2008) – before splitting in 2010.

The band had originally planned to tour Australia in 2020, but those dates were cancelled due to the pandemic. Their upcoming visit not only marks a long-awaited return but also a rare opportunity for Australian audiences to see I Should Coco performed in its entirety, along with classics like “Moving”, “Pumping on Your Stereo”, “Mansize Rooster”, and “St. Petersburg”.

Final tickets for all dates are available now via frontiertouring.com/supergrass.

Supergrass 2025 Australian Tour

Saturday, June 7th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC – 18+

Sunday, June 8th

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC – 18+

Tuesday, June 10th

Sydney Opera House Concert Hall, Sydney, NSW – Lic. All Ages

Wednesday, June 11th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD – 18+

