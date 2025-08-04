Rod Stewart’s tribute to late Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne has sparked widespread criticism after bizarre AI-generated visuals turned what should have been a respectful memorial into an uncomfortable spectacle.

According to Rolling Stone, the veteran rocker has been dedicating his song “Forever Young” to Osbourne during recent concerts following the metal icon’s death on July 22nd. What began as a straightforward tribute featuring simple images of Osbourne on stage screens has evolved into something far more controversial.

Recent performances have featured AI-generated imagery showing Osbourne in heaven, complete with a selfie stick, taking photographs with deceased music legends including Freddie Mercury, Kurt Cobain, and Amy Winehouse. The digital montage extends to include Prince, Bob Marley, Tupac Shakur, and Whitney Houston.

The AI tribute becomes particularly questionable with the inclusion of controversial figures such as Michael Jackson and XXXTentacion alongside the celebrated artists. Social media users have expressed bewilderment and disgust at the concept, with one concertgoer sharing footage of the tribute and describing witnessing “man made horrors beyond my comprehension”.

“Yes the rumors are true: I went to a Rod Stewart concert last night (lol) and witnessed man made horrors beyond my comprehension,” the attendee wrote, sharing footage of the performance. “Ozzy Osbourne with a selfie stick in heaven smiling with Tina Turner, Bob Marley, Prince, and…XXXTentacion.”

The visual presentation was accompanied by Stewart’s commentary to the Charlotte, North Carolina crowd following his 29th July performance. “Very sad. A lot of those people died ’cause of drugs… I’m still here, though!” he reportedly told the audience, according to the Charlotte Observer’s review.

On the day of Osbourne’s death, Stewart posted on Instagram, stating, “Bye, bye Ozzy. I’ll see you up there— later rather than sooner.”

He has not yet addressed the controversy surrounding the images, as his tour continues across the U.S. through early October before heading to Europe.