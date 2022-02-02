Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have announced their return in 2022 with new album Endless Rooms, set for release on Friday, May 6th 2022.

Described by the band as them “doing what we do best: chasing down songs in a room together,” the album stands as a testament to the collaborative spirit and live power of the Melbourne indie rockers.

After birthing ideas initially during last year’s lockdowns, Endless Rooms came to fruition when the band decamped to a house in the bush a few hours outside of Melbourne on Taungurung and Yorta Yorta country. They felt so comfortable there that they decided to record the album and shoot the album cover there.

It’s almost an anti-concept album,” the band says. “The Endless Rooms of the title reflects our love of creating worlds in our songs. We treat each of them as a bare room to be built up with infinite possibilities.”

Endless Rooms will be the third album from the five-piece, following their 2018 debut Hope Downs and 2020’s critically-acclaimed Sideways to New Italy. It’s also the band’s first self-produced album.

To mark the album’s announcement, RBCF have released their new single, ‘The Way It Shatters’, an energetic slice of the band’s quintessential guitar pop. Full of driving rhythm, layered textures, and innate chemistry, it should tide fans over until the full album arrives in a few months.

The video for ‘The Way It Shatters’ was directed by Nick Mckk who explained the idea behind the clip. “The new album has a night time feeling, so we wanted to explore shooting the whole thing from sundown,” he says. “Fran had the idea of revisiting memories, of resetting groundhog day style, but each time we come back the world is a little different. The attraction of light works as a narrative device, coaxing Joe into this house of memories, and back out again.”

Endless Rooms by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever will be released on Friday, May 6th 2022 and can be pre-ordered here.

Check out ‘The Way It Shatters’ by Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever.