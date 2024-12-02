Rolling Stone AU/NZ has unveiled its first-ever Musicians on Musicians series.

Each year, Rolling Stone‘s Musicians on Musicians series invites artists to interview each other about life, music, and everything in between.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ went big for their inaugural local edition, uniting some of the biggest artists in Australia and New Zealand for revealing conversations.

Leading the way are global stars Empire of the Sun‘s Luke Steele and Tones and I, who got together for a fascinating discussion about the simplicity of great music, the power of self-acceptance, and much more.

The duo grace the cover of the December-February issue, which hits newsstands from Thursday, December 12th.

Luke and Tones actually met for the first time in person at the cover shoot, but the mutual admiration of the global hitmakers was immediately evident. Their open and honest chat touched on everything from the art of writing hit songs for global superstars to their different trajectories in their rise to worldwide prominence.

Tones revealed the moment which inspired her to write the record-breaking “Dance Monkey”, and how trusting her gut and creative vision has been imperative to her success. “I don’t know why we seem to ask for a lot more people’s advice as we become more successful,” she told Steele. “We need to trust our own ability more.”

Musicians on Musicians is now in its sixth year in the US. By having artists open up to their peers, readers gain new insights into their favourite musicians, presenting them in a fascinating new light.

As well as Luke and Tones, Australia and New Zealand’s first Musicians on Musicians edition features intimate and illuminating conversations between INXS’ Andrew Farriss and 5 Seconds of Summer’s Ashton Irwin, New Zealand pop icons BENEE and Bic Runga, electronic groups Confidence Man and Orbital, Australian singer-songwriters Kasey Chambers and Thelma Plum, and close collaborators Stan Walker and Kobie Dee.

Readers will also be able to read incredible interviews from Rolling Stone US’ sixth Musicians on Musicians series in our December issue, including a chat between Renée Rapp and Wicked star Cynthia Erivo.

Elsewhere in the magazine, there’s an exploration of how RÜFÜS DU SOL became Australia’s latest stadium act, and a peak behind the scenes on Coldplay’s spectacular Australian tour.

Indie-pop star Fazerdaze bravely opens up for the first time about her life since her acclaimed 2017 debut album, Morningside, and psych-rock veterans King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard reveal how they keep the music and epic live shows coming.

Lars Brandle, The Brag Media’s Head of Content, shares: “Without musicians, the world of art would be flat; no music, no concerts or festivals and no industry behind it. The latest issue of Rolling Stone AU/NZ, the Musicians On Musicians special edition, pays tribute to the artists — the engine room for creativity in all its musical forms.

“For the stunning cover story, Rolling Stone AU/NZ pairs up Australian artists Tones And I, the hitmaker behind global hit ‘Dance Monkey’, and Luke Steele, the frontman of electropop favourites Empire of the Sun, for a candid conversation on how they tick, and what ticks them off.

“The Musicians on Musicians concept debuted in 2019 and has been a resounding hit with readers. Like the best song, it’s simple and timeless; great artists discussing their careers and processes with other great artists, sometimes having never before met.”

Rolling Stone AU/NZ has also revealed its new Editor-in-Chief, Neil Griffiths.

Griffiths will take on the prestigious leadership role from January 2025, guiding the award-winning magazine, managing the team and contributing to The Brag Media’s suite of titles. Griffiths has over a decade of experience in media and entertainment, across print, online, radio, and TV, and hosts the successful entertainment podcast The Plug. Most recently, he spearheaded leading industry trade title Mumbrella as Managing Editor.