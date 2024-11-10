It’s not every day that an Olympic underdog transforms into a rockstar sensation, but that’s exactly what happened when Tones and I invited Australian Olympic breaker Rachael “Raygun” Gunn to join her on stage at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on Saturday night.

The crowd was in for a cheeky surprise as Raygun—yes, the same dancer who went viral for scoring zero points in Paris—joined Tones and I for a special performance during the singer’s hit, “Dance Monkey.” And let’s just say, Raygun’s “kangaroo hop” made an epic return, complete with confetti and a roaring audience.

The night hit a high when Tones and I, in peak hype mode, introduced her guest, saying, “Everybody, give it up for Australian Olympian, Raygun!”

Thousands of fans erupted in applause, embracing Raygun’s unique style and letting bygones be bygones when it came to her rocky Olympic past. Raygun leaped into the spotlight, hopping through her signature moves and proving she still has the stage presence to captivate a crowd—Olympic judges, be damned.

As the performance wrapped up, Tones and I doubled down on the love, declaring, “Everybody, would you please give it up for an Australian icon, the most iconic break dancer there is, Raygun!” From there, the crowd went wild, turning this into the ultimate redemption arc for Australia’s most unexpected pop culture figure of the year.

Sharing a video of the wild moment, Tones and I wrote on Instagram, “Raygun the most beautiful kindest full of life human I have met. It was an honour to celebrate you last night. Thank you for sharing the stage with me and bringing smiles to so many faces. You always have a friend in me.”

This feel-good moment came after Raygun’s rough experience in Paris, where her Olympic breaking debut faced harsh criticism and led to a wave of online trolling.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Raygun, who recently told 2DayFM she’s done with competitive breaking, shared her thoughts on dancing, saying, “Dancing is so much fun and it makes you feel good and I don’t think people should feel crap about, you know, the way that they dance.” When asked if she’d compete again, her answer was clear: “No,” adding that competing now “seems a really difficult thing for me to do.”

Watch Raygun’s performance at Tone And I’s Melbourne show below.